Weather Alert

...Patchy freezing drizzle and freezing fog may cause a light glaze of ice on roads this morning... Patchy areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog have developed across parts of the region this morning. While the freezing drizzle and fog are currently patchy in nature, there will be locations where a light glaze may develop on travel surfaces, resulting in the potential for travel difficulties. With temperatures below freezing across the region, any surface that appears to be wet or damp will actually be a glaze of ice, or black ice. Please slow down and give yourself plenty of distance from other vehicles. Also, slow down approaching intersections and curves in the road, and use caution making turns as you may briefly lose traction due to any icing. If it appears impacts are becoming more widespread, a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle may become necessary for a period of time this morning.