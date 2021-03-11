GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Small business owners in great falls are gearing up to make some cash as the Electric City becomes the western art capital of the world.
Organizers hope thousands of artists and visitors shop small to draw up a much needed boost. Western Art Week kicks off in exactly a week, it's been an economic staple in this community for over 50 years. The Out West Art Show normally happens inside the Heritage Inn this week, but it's been pushed back to summer.
Last year the pandemic hit hard the week before, canceling hundreds of trips, flights, booked hotel rooms, meals, and overall, financially setting the electric city back by 42%.
"What that means is roughly 7,200 people weren't in Great Falls for Western Art Week last year,” Rebecca Engum, with Visit Great Falls said.
She said that loss in revenue was devastating to more than just local business owners.
"In addition to that, the artists that would use this platform as a major form of generating revenue for their art weren't able to sell their art in 2020 through this platform. Equally as devastating as what didn't happen in our community last year,” Engum said.
She hopes at least half will return next week or this summer when a second Western Art Week will be held.
Over 16 shows and events will kick off starting the 18th, we have full details here. Close to 700 artists are expected to visit: staying, dining, and shopping locally, that's not including hundreds of visitors.
The Out West Art Show executive director plans to block off rooms inside of the heritage inn in august so visitors can meet the artists and see their work up close.
He also hopes set up outdoor tents behind the hotel to make sure everyone feels safe at the event.