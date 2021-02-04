GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's something we're all getting sick of but need to still keep in mind - wearing masks and social distancing.
Now, staying six feet apart will be a lot more fun as Western Art Week has come up with a solution that will turn Great Falls into the western art capital of the world not once, but twice.
Your typical Western Art Week will still be happening March 17 through 20. But there will be a Special Addition: Western Art Week also happening August 18 through 22.
You'll still be able to experience the live music, auctions and art that you love all while staying safe.
"There's a lot of activity that will be happening both in March and in August... It's an opportunity to engage art and artists. And to have that opportunity right here in Great Falls is really awesome," Rebecca Engum, the executive director for Great Falls Montana Tourism said.
Over 16 shows and 700 artists will flood the Electric City. So, here is how they plan to keep you safe.
"You'll be able to attend shows with masks, there will be timed entrance to a lot of them, there will be distancing requirements, there will be limitations on how many people can come and experience certain things. So, knowing that for the March events is extremely important. You'll still need to be patient, you'll still need to be cautious. But August we're hopeful that more of this is in our rearview mirror," Engum said.
She says she is looking forward to Western Art Week and Special Addition: Western Art Week even if COVID-19 isn't quite in the rear-view mirror.
She says we still get to experience some amazing art and socialize safely.
Here is what we know for specific dates and shows and for more information on these shows you can click here.
Western Art Week in March:
March in Montana will happen at The Elk’s Lodge
The Out West Art Show and Sale will have a very small and safe event at Heritage Inn
The C.M. Russell Museum will have an education symposium and sealed bid sale
The Western Collectibles and Antiques Show will be held at Montana ExpoPark with COVID-19 safety protocols
Special Addition: Western Art Week:
The Russell: An Exhibition and Sale to Benefit the C.M. Russell Museum
Out West Art Show and Sale
Great Western Living and Design Show
Legends West
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show and Sale
Jay Contway and Friends Show
Don Hanson and Jeff Walker Art Show
Wild Bunch Show
Studio 706 Show
Native American Artists Show