GREAT FALLS- The rescheduled Western Art Week events at the Montana ExpoPark have been canceled.
A release from the C.M. Russell Museum says the joint show with the museum, Out West Art Show & Sale and The Great Western Living and Design Show will not happen as planned.
Western Art Week for 2020 was initially planned to take place March 18 through March 20, and was rescheduled for September 10 through September 12 before being canceled this week.
Out West Art Show executive director, John Godwin, said the health and safety of participating artists and attendees is their primary concern, and seeing the increase in cases in Cascade County and in Montana along with the uncertainty of future restrictions, cancellation seemed to be the only option.
Chuck Fulcher, show director of the Great Western Living and Design Show says they are excited to turn their attention to 2021 and planning a return of Western Art Week.
The C.M. Russell Museum is planning to hold The Russell Sale on September 11 and 12 through an online auction platform with telephone and absentee bidding options available. Additional details will be released by the museum.