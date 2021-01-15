Typically in March, great falls becomes the western art capital of the world with over 14 art shows and over 800 artists.
But of course last year, COVID-19 changed the way things were done and this year, show organizers are debating to move their shows.
With Western Art Week being 52 years in the making, shows are debating between dates in March or August.
"So, whether it happens in March or in August, the fact that it's happening is good. It's going to be awesome to have people here, it's awesome the events are going to be happening. Having those people back into our community again is going to be amazing,” said Rebecca Engum, the executive director for Great Falls Montana Tourism.
Great falls Montana Tourism helps with advertisement of Western Art Week. And for years they've been working on getting data about the shows.
In general, when people come in for the day or over night, they are buying art, drinks, food, and even doing retail shopping. But most of their data comes from hotel stays.
"Since it didn't happen in March, we know the room demand was down 42%. Which is a tremendous loss. That's a lot of people then not in our market. So, whether it happens in March or August the fact that its happening is good,” said Engum.
Here are the dates of the shows we know right now.
March in Montana decided to have their show as usual - March 18-20, 2021
The Russell Exhibition and Sale moved to August 20-21, 2021.
"We're hoping that by the time August rolls around, that public health dynamics will have shifted... The Russell is critically important to us. It provides 40% of our funding on an annual basis. But it's an important way that we can celebrate art in the American west today,” said Tom Figarelle, executive director of the C.M. Russell Museum.
He says that even though they are moving the Russell exhibition and sale to August – they aren’t leaving March in Montana.
“We didn't want to leave March in Montana. It's Russell's birthday on the 19th of March. For 52 years we had a celebration of the American west with our sale. So, we decided to take a different approach. It's a seal-bid sale. So it's not a live auction but people have an opportunity to put a bid in on some amazing historic works of western art,” said Figarelle.
To participate in the seal-bid sale is easy. All you have to do is head to the Museum and take a look at the items, give them a call, or even look at the items online.
“We're very hopeful that this will continue to provide important financial support to the museum. All of proceeds from the seal-bid sale go back to support our mission here at the C.M. Russell museum as we continue to interpret the American west and the life and legacy of Charlie Russell. So, this March seal-bid sale is an important component to ensuring our mission is thriving and dynamic,” said Figarelle.
Figarelle is encouraging other shows to join them in August.
"For us, when we have the Russell exhibition and sale, it's a component of a community wide festival, Western Art Week. So, we know people come to Great Falls with this expectation that the whole community is going to be celebrating together. Therefore, we hope that other events follow us and come to August. What a great way for us to come together as a community, welcome visitors to Great Falls once again, and to celebrate what western art and culture means to us. I mean, that's important to our identity as Montanans but it's also economically important to our community. So, if we could all band together, move Western Art Week to August - it's best for us as an institution and it's great for our community,” said Figarelle.
Show organizers are getting together on February 2, 2021 to officially decide when to have their shows.
In the few weeks between then, some shows will hold votes but depending on what the larger shows do, some of the smaller shows might follow suit.
We'll be sure to keep you updated when those decisions are final.