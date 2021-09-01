GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On August 31, we told you about Governor Greg Gianforte announcing an emergency rule to let parents make the final decision when it comes to whether or not their child needs to wear a mask in school.
We also heard from Great Falls Public Schools, saying they will continue to enforce their face covering guidelines.
Which, according to Superintendent Tom Moore, they're basing mask requirements off of the school transmission rate for grades 7-12th; saying if or when there is an outbreak in schools, the board has given him permission to implement mask requirements on a school by school basis.
The board and the superintendent did require masks for grades K-6th.
But what do parents think? On August 25, parents gathered to voice their opinions on the mask policy.
Are you a parent? Do you have an opinion you want heard? Reach out to our reporter, Joee. We want to hear your thoughts on the new DPHHS rule allowing you to decide whether or not your students should be wearing a mask.