GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The American Flag comes in all different sizes - to those you can wave at parades, to those flying in front of your home, to those over looking cities.
It doesn't matter the size, they all have one thing in common, they're all a symbol of liberty and a beacon of hope.
"It says you matter, she matters, he matters, we all matter and that's what that flag means to me is that we all have a voice and it's important to be heard," said Sonja Albert, a Great Falls citizen.
"It means a lot, it means you're free. We have so much freedom here, it's unbelievable," said veteran James Gildea.
"It's a land of opportunity, you can do what you want, you can be who you want to be. If you want to grow up to be a doctor or a lawyer, the only thing stopping you ultimately is yourself. It stands for sacrifice too; the people who have sacrificed so much for you to have those freedoms," said A1C Gerald Ulmen, a load master at the Montana Air National Guard
"The important thing is, flag day is for all Americans; whether they have served in the military or not," said Great Falls citizen, Bo Wood.
"For me its a symbol for something that is better than ourselves. Something that is worth getting up in the morning and going out in the morning and doing your job, because you're not just doing it for you, you're doing it for everybody that falls under this flag," said A1C Hayden Pease, an intel analyst with the Montana Air National Guard.
"It doesn't matter your political affiliation, it doesn't matter anything of that, whether you're a new American or old American. All of the ideologies come together underneath the flag. It represents everybody. It is a neutral party in our patriotism and our Americanism," said Bill Shirley, a Great Falls citizen.
"It's a banner that we can all stand around and stand behind," said Wood.
