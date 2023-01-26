GREAT FALLS, Mont. - December 17th, 2019... A day where tragic events unfolded at the Emerald City Casino on 10th Avenue South.
Three bodies were found that morning and the shooter was later shot by law enforcement.
It's been over 3 years since the triple homicide, and many people are still questioning what is going to happen to that building.
Well, for 3 years, the building has sat empty; but now as you drive down 10th avenue you'll see an empty lot as construction crews are working on tearing down the building.
According to the City of Great Falls, the owners filed for a demolition permit.
They are well into the demolition of the building and the owners of the casino also bought the dry cleaners next door and it's also being demolished.
City planning and development director, Craig Raymond, says while there has been talks the owners are going to rebuild a new casino in that location they haven't filed a building permit yet, so nothing is official.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.