GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you've driven along River Drive North in the Electric City in the last week, you've probably asked yourself “what in the world is that barge in the middle of the Missouri River?!”
Well, it all has to do with a geotechnical subsurface investigation happening across the river as a part of the lift station repairs and a supplemental force main project.
While it sounds like a lot, the City of Great Falls Public Works Department broke it down for us; they are looking at what they need to do when they go to put a pipe in from one side of the river to the other.
The supplemental force main is going to be built across the river to the Waste Water Treatment Plant because the current pipe is over 30 years old.
"If the existing force main breaks or deteriorates then it would dump raw sewage into the Missouri River and we don't want that to happen. Also, as the city grows we will need additional capacity. The original lift station was built in 1960 and has not had any significant upgrades to it at this time. So, we're just trying to be proactive and keep our system working," said Russell Brewer, senior engineer for the city of Great Falls.
The city has a contract with TD&H Engineering Inc. for the project and as for an official timeline, Brewer says it's still in the engineering design phase and they hope to see more construction on the project in the next two to three years.
As for the barge, you'll see it around for about another week, until the end of September.
*Note - This is a different project than the Bank Stabilization project.
