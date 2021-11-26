GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A few years ago, the slaughter house turned cheese and dairy processing facility was a hot topic in the Electric City but as of late, no one has heard much about it.
We reached out to the county commissioners and the planning department and they tell us they've heard the same thing - radio silence.
They sent us this statement/information:
MadisonFoodPark submitted a Special Use Permit for a food processing plant back in August of 2017. We received a letter from them saying that they planned to amend the Special Use Permit Application by providing required information within, plus or minus, 180 days. That letter was dated May 18, 2018. No other movement on that Application has occurred since then.
They did submit a separate Special Use Permit Application in April of 2019 for the Big Sky Cheese Processing Facility which was approved with 17 conditions. Then in November of 2019, they submitted another Special Use Permit Application for Silver Falls Distillery which was approved with 14 conditions. We have not issued Location/Conformance Permits for any of it at this point as we need documentation they have satisfied their conditions of approval.
If you go to their Facebook page, they haven't posted anything since mid-2020.