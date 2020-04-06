GREAT FALLS - With roughly a month away before the election in early May, here’s a breakdown of what to expect when it comes to ballot topics surrounding Great Falls Public Schools.
On March 9th, GFPS proposed a levy amount for $1.75 million. If approved, homeowners would face different yearly estimated costs depending on the market value of their property, according to the state Office of Public Instruction (OPI):
$32.54 for houses valued at $200,000
$24.40 for houses valued at $150,000
$16.27 for houses valued at $100,000
Different properties fall under one of 16 specific classes, each with different tax rates. Most businesses may fall under Class 8, which has the following has the following:
If the statewide aggregate market value of an individual or business entity's class eight business equipment is $100,000 or less, the taxable market value of the property is zero and therefore exempt from taxation.
If $6,100,000 or less, the department will apply the $100,000 exemption proportionally between each property owned and apply a (1.5%) taxable rate to the remaining taxable market value.
If the value is greater than $6,100,000 the department will apply the $100,000 exemption proportionally between each property owned and apply the (1.5%) taxable rate proportionally to the next $6,000,000 of taxable market value, and apply a (3%) taxable rate to the remaining taxable market value.
You can visit GFPS’ website to figure out the estimated cost of your property, and use Tyler Tech’s online tool to find your own individual tax information.
In a release, GFPS writes that funds from a possible levy would go towards keeping student programs, training teachers and updating educational supplies like books and computers. However, some say they’re worried about the costs’ potential financial impacts on local businesses.
To help with this, GFPS has included some forms of tax relief online to help anyone who’s in a bind with their finances, and wants to apply for property tax assistance or elderly homeowner/renter credit.
Under Montana law, levies make up 20% of districts’ budgets, while the other 80% comes from the state depending on how many students enroll during any given year. Only two have only gone through in the past decade, in 2011 ($895,150) and 2015 ($1,222,209). During that time, the district went through nearly $10 million in budget cuts, according to GFPS.
Levies are separate from bond proposals, which go towards building repairs and upgrades for schools in the district. The Great Falls community last voted for a bond in 2016, giving GFPS the green light for $98.8 million to construct, renovate and modernize public school facilities like those for Longfellow Elementary’s new school.
Additionally, four candidates are running for a three-year term with the GFPS Board of Trustees, which has three three seats currently available:
Eric Hinebauch, who runs the Farmers Union Insurance Branch.
Jan Cahill, a GFPS school administrator who’s currently a chair member on the board.
Bill Bronson, the former commissioner for the City of Great Falls
Kim Skornogoski, United Way’s marketing director.
Ballots will go out on April 20, and must be filled out and sent to the Cascade County Elections Office by May 5, 8:00 pm. Collection sites will also be available that same day at the Fairgrounds’ Exhibition Hall and the elections office building at 325 2nd Ave North #100 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.