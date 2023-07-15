HELENA, Mont. - July 16th marks one year since the roll out of the nation wide 9-8-8 suicide and crisis prevention lifeline.
It replaced the old 10 digit number in all 50 states.
This past year, there have been over 5 million calls, texts and chats.
“9-8-8 has become for those in a mental health crisis what 9-1-1 is for states of emergency,” said Xavier Becerra, the U.S Secretary for health and human services.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), Montana consistently ranks top 5 in the nation for suicide rates.
In the last 10 years, suicide has been the number two cause of death in people ages 10-44.
While 9-8-8 is being used throughout the nation, a study done by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that only about 13% of people understand and know what 9-8-8 is and what it does.
While the lifeline has received over 5 million calls, chats, and texts, they are still being impacted by the shortage of mental health workers throughout the nation.
“It makes it doubly tough. Fortunately, we’ve worked really hard to make sure that at 988 we continue to build the workforce so we can make sure we’re answering those calls, chats, and texts,” said Becerra.
Becerra says they are working on rolling out a pilot program to help those most at risk for mental health struggles, like the LGBTQ + community and military vets.
“If you signal you’re interested in hearing from someone who understands where you’re coming from, we can do that. Veterans, it’s the same thing. We have a que if you’re a veteran,” said Becerra.
9-8-8 is also available in Spanish for calls, texts and chats.
The overall focus is making sure those who call are getting connected with the help they need.
If you or a loved one are struggling, you can find resources for help from the CDC.
