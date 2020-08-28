GREAT FALLS - It has been months in the making and for students across great falls it couldn’t have come fast enough.
For the kids, it has all been about being reunited with some of their best friends they may not have seen for the last several months.
When it came down to any specifics subjects the kids told us band, gym and social studies all made the top of their lists for what has them the most excited but that wasn’t all.
, Rivers and Ruby/ Elementary Students
“Seeing my best friend Keana at recess”, said Pheonix, 5th Grader
“It was nice to see all my friends and it was exciting,” said Rivers, 6th Grader
“Listening about the days that my teacher showed me.” Said Ruby, Kindergartner.
GFPS has roughly ten thousand students in attendance with over a thousand currently doing remote learning.
As the school year continues to march forward we will bring you the latest.