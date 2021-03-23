GREAT FALLS, Mont. – According to the State Department of Agriculture, one sector thrived through the pandemic, all thanks to hard-working Montanans who grow, harvest, and produce wheat. Last year Montana’s wheat production values raked in over $1.2 billion amid widespread economic downfall. That’s a 17% increase from 2019, where values were listed at just over $1 billion. Eric Sommer, State Statistician with Montana’s USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, provided the exact figures below.
Wheat production values in US dollars
1,200,863,000 (2020)
$1,022,114,000 (2019)
'We had a tremendous amount of bushels available, which I think is so fascinating even in a pandemic year with so much being shut down and slowed down and held up that producers were able to get in the field, get things planted, and really keep things moving. And Mother Nature was surprisingly cooperative given all of the other struggles of the year,” said Cassidy Marn, Executive Vice President of MT Wheat & Barley Committee.
Nice weather, harvested acres, yield, markets, and production are all factors, but Marn said availability last year was the most interesting part, and she's proud of everyone stepping up to make it on top.
"We absolutely had a lot of crop to move this year compared to even the average," Marn said.
She also attributed an overall weaker US dollar when it comes to international trade and equal value, making our prices more competitive compared to Canada and other major export countries "That actually ends up helping us on the global scale, when that dollar is slightly weaker for us," Marn said.
2020 was a year like no other, but Montana wheat farmers stepped up to help each other out and make it out on top.
"We're always quite reliable and quite consistent but the fact that we were able to continue getting grain grated, loaded, keeping trains moving, keeping things moving forward really with no slow down really said a lot,” Marn said.
Looking back, all of the uncertainty at the beginning of 2020 may have helped in the long run.
"Food security was certainly a concern with the pandemic, people maybe were buying more and sooner to ensure that they had that consistent supply going forward with so many concerns."
Right now trends are on track for another successful year, but that all depends on growing season. A 2021 prospective planting report will come out next week.
You can find the full 2020 report here and the 2019 report here.