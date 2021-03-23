Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Areas of snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Cascade, Chouteau, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&