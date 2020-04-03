GREAT FALLS- Although many places are shut down due to the Governor's orders and the coronavirus outbreak, Wheels of Thunder is helping kids fight boredom with a Facebook live for people to say “Hi” to the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny will be live on Facebook Live will be April 11 at 1:00 pm on the Wheels of Thunder Facebook page.
During the Facebook Live, people can message Wheels of Thunder their address to receive a free gift from the Easter Bunny as well.
On their page is also a coloring page that can be printed out and sent in for free admission when the roller rink opens back up.