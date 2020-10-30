GREAT FALLS, Montana - Great Falls Public School says it will be closing Whittier Elementary for one week because of the number of people quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19.
The closure will begin Friday, October 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM until Monday morning, November 9, 2020.
According to a news release from the district, the closure will allow for the quarantine or isolation times of staff and students to lapse and for sanitation teams to do the necessary deep cleaning and air exchange of the entire school.
The district says student learning will continue throughout the week via packets and remote learning. School Foods will be provided bulk meal (breakfast and lunch) distribution for the whole week and will need to be picked up on Monday, November 2nd from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Whittier’s main entrance.
The food pantry will continue distribution on Thursday of next week as scheduled. If parents or families have questions, you can contact the school until 4:00 PM today or the District Offices next week at 268-6006. Check our website www.gfps.k12.mt.us and Great Falls Public Schools Facebook page for more information and updates.