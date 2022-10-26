GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recess, it's an opportunity not just for physical activity but it has also been shown to build kids' character, develop cooperation skills, and it provides a time to practice positive social interactions.
Now, Whittier Elementary School students have a new tool to help them with all of that... a new playground!
With recess being one of the most looked forwarded to times of the day, kids can now play at the all inclusive playground.
"The other playground was fun, but this playground is beyond fun. The slides and the spinners and climbing wall give us so many things to do when we're outside," said 6th grader Michael.
Great Falls Public Schools received $200,000 from the city's community development block grant for the new inclusive playground at Whittier.
GFPS contributed $30,000 to the Whittier playground project.
"We try to do whatever we can to try and get the best materials and things for our kids at Whittier school. And working with our superintendent and principal and everybody, they were able to get some great equipment for us," said Dean Jardee, library and media specialist teacher at Whittier along with PTA president.
For almost 2 months, students at Whittier went without a playground as this one was finishing up; now you can hear the excitement.
"I really think it's really cool to see all these kids happy, being cheery, and having time to be able to spend with their friends," said Willow Cicon, a 6th grader at Whittier.
The project included removing old play structures, replacing pea gravel with a safe and accessible surface material, and the purchase and installation of new inclusive play equipment.
"Today we are here to be thankful for a blessing. The blessing that we are thankful for today is our new playground at Whittier Elementary," said Whittier principal, Corri Smith.
School playgrounds are typically open to the public when school is not in session, so families are encouraged to use it during daylight hours.
"This is a neighborhood school, it's a point of pride in our community and downtown Great Falls," said GFPS superintendent, Tom Moore.
Whittier is the second highest poverty school in the community and is the fourth school in the district with a more inclusive playground for children of all abilities.
