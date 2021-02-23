Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS EVENING... Scattered snow showers are expected to persist through this evening for much of Central and North-central Montana. The scattered nature of the snow shower activity will lead to highly variable condItions over short distances. Some locations may see little to no snowfall while others see quick burstS up to an inch or more. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing this evening and tonight, which will allow any wet or slushy surfaces to become icy. Use caution if traveling this afternoon and tonight and be prepared for variable road conditions.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Cascade, Toole, Eastern Pondera, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds cause difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&