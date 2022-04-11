WOLF POINT, MONTANA - 'Montana Murder Mysteries' first brought the unsolved murder of a 19-year-old Wolf Point, Montana man two weeks ago.
Russell Turcotte's father has been tortured with the unknowing of who murdered his son for the past two decades.
In the summer of 2002, Russell's body was found naked with a blow to the back of the head.
And his remains were found no where near his home, but 350-miles to the east in North Dakota.
Three years would pass before Russell's family would receive their first clue into who could have been responsible in his killing.
It's name many of you are sure to recognize— now-deceased sex offender and murderer, Joseph Duncan.
"Now, Angela, I have no proof that Joseph Duncan killed my son. But this is where I've been with it since the day they told me that they could place Joseph Duncan at the same place as my son on the night my son disappeared," William Turcotte, Russell's father, told Podcast Host Angela Marshall. "What are the odds, mathematical odds of two killers being at the same truck stop at the same time?"
But very few answers would come to William and his family from law enforcement.
And it's in this episode that Angela speaks with William about how they found themselves embroiled in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis years before the movement began.
