GREAT FALLS, Mont.-- We now know more about a local man, who was found dead last week, just east of Great Falls.
The victim was 40-year-old, Michael Evans, a former graduate of Great Falls High, class of '99.
The victim's friend, Jessica Plunkett, described Evans as always having a smile on his face and having a story to make others laugh.
"Anyone who describes him will say he had a laugh that u either loved or hated. You always knew his presence," said Plunkett.
She also said Evans loved his job, his employee's, and his friends.
He was found dead near Old Bar S, on Valentine's Day.
Investigators have made no arrests and no further information has been released.
Local Sheriff's office said there is no further threat to the public.
