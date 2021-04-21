GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available, more Americans are lining up to get the shot. But some are anxious about the side effects.
When it comes to the vaccine, both the first and second dose are exactly the same.
However, the second shot really seems to pack a punch for people as they roll up their sleeves.
We spoke with Dr. JP Maganito, the chief of staff for the Montana VA Health Care System to find out why this is.
"We need to be exposed to the very thing, the very mechanism the virus uses in order for it to attach to yourself, in order for it create the havoc it's going to create... that spike protein is really the thing that attached itself to ourselves," said Dr. Maganito.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine both use mRNA technology, which helps give your body instructions on how to make the spike protein specific to the Coronavirus.
"When you are someone who has never gotten COVID, the disease itself that means your body has no way of recognizing anything that was or is COVID," said Dr. Maganito.
What the first dose does is starts the process of building up protection.
"What the second shot does and the reason why you're going to react to it is because those antibodies are there and ready to pounce on anything that looks similar to the first dose. It will cause you to have some of those reactions," said Dr. Maganito.
According to the CDC, some common side effects where you got the shot include pain, redness, and swelling and through the rest of your body you could experience headaches, muscle pain, fevers, and more.
Dr. Maganito says it's actually a good thing if you experience side effects with the second dose.
"That is the way our body reacts to protecting it's self... It's not always a bad thing that someone gets a fever It is not a bad thing someone gets chills and shakes a little bit...It is your body's way of telling you outright that you do have an immune response from the first vaccine," said Dr. Maganito.
But if you're not experiencing symptoms, that's okay too.
"For those who don't get a reaction, guess what? What we have noticed when checking people's antibodies, the antibodies are there," said Dr. Maganito.
Now if you're experiencing other side effects, like difficulty in breathing, or if they last more than a day or so he recommends that you call your health care provider right away.