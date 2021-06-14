GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the dog days of summer just around the bend, Montana's supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children has a refreshing new resource for the community.

WIC is offering increased fruits and vegetables benefits for all participants now through September 30.

Those who qualify for the program will receive 35 dollars per person for fresh produce.

The fruit and vegetable voucher, known as the cash value benefit, helps low income families across the nation have access to healthy food options.

In Great Falls one of WIC's Nutrition Educator Aids, Sophia Tanguma, says this is an exciting program for families.

"It's a huge increase. And I think it just kind of, they can kind of splurge, you know? where as like they were a little more reserved with their benefits, you know and just buying what they need. Now they can really expand and try something new and have fun with the kids in the process," Tanguma said.

WIC helps all types of families, including legal gradians, single parents regardless of gender, and more.

To find out more information and if you qualify to receive benefits from WIC, click here.