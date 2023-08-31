BLAINE CO., Mont. - A wildfire burning in Blaine County is being held at 1,200 acres despite strong and erratic winds.
The Bureau of Land Management reports the Cola Ridge Fire was reported Tuesday afternoon and is burning near the Missouri River about five miles north of Stafford Ferry in Blaine County.
It has burned about 166 acres of Bureau of Land Management managed lands, including areas within the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument and Havre Field Office areas, 250 acres of state managed lands and 790 private acres.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM North Central Montana District, is managing fire operations, working closely with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Crews have worked their way around 75% of the fire’s perimeter on Wednesday, with a combination of handline, dozer line and cold-trailing as they work towards containment. No fire growth occurred during the night.
Work on Thursday will include securing the southern line of the fire and beginning mop-up operations on the north, west and east sides.
An overall incident containment percentage is not currently available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.