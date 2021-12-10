UPDATE: DEC. 10 AT 8:30 P.M.
Two wildfires that began in the area of Wadsworth Pond and the intersection of Central Avenue West, Sun River Road and McIver Road are under investigation.
According to a release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue, the extent of damage has not been fully determined at this point.
UPDATE: DEC. 10 AT 5:42 P.M.
At this time the fire appears to have been put out according to our reporter on scene.
Fire trucks are starting to leave the area and Central Ave West is currently still blocked off by police.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Crews are responding to a wildland fire near Wadsworth Park.
Great Falls Fire Rescue and mutual aid partners are currently at the scene.
People are asked to stay clear of the area so emergency vehicles can have access.
This is a developing story please check back for updates.