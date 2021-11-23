Wildlife officials investigating moose poaching

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Wildlife officials are investigating a moose that was poached in the Little Belt Mountains near Great Falls sometime between Thursday and Friday of last week.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said via Facebook they first received the report on Friday, Nov. 19. FWP wardens think the moose was shot and left along the Hughesville Road about two miles east of Monarch sometime between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon.
FWP is asking anyone with information to contact them through the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT; Reporters may stay anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Additionally information may be reported to the Great Falls game warden Trenten Farmer at 406-781-7346.