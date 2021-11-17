GLASGOW, Mont. - Wildlife officials are seeking help from deer hunters in Blaine and Phillips counties in observing bovine tuberculosis.
A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said bovine tuberculosis (bTB) was detected among a herd of cattle in northern Blaine County and eventually Phillips County in September.
The highly infectious disease can spread to almost any mammal, including humans. The bacterium Mycobacterium bovis causes the disease and it mainly impacts cattle, according to FWP.
There have not been any more reported bTB cases within other area cattle herds nor wildlife so far. But, FWP said sampling harvested deer in the areas nearby may help determine if wildlife has the disease and what the allocation might be if they have it.
FWP is gathering samples from deer in Blaine County and Phillips County where the disease was detected among a herd of cattle.
“Sampling results from wildlife species that cross county borders and hunting district boundaries provide important pieces to the ongoing investigation of bTB on the landscape,” Jennifer Ramsey, FWP wildlife veterinarian, said in the release. “The cooperation of hunters is critical.”
FWP is asking hunters to help gather tissues of deer within the observation area for sampling and give them to any FWP office location where chronic wasting disease samples are gathered.
Furthermore, FWP is asking people to report an animal that appears to be sick. They said photos may be useful in detecting the issue if there is proof of the disease in harvested deer. Or in some circumstances, they may need tissue samples.