GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Wildlife officials are advising the public to not float on the Smith River due to safety concerns and low river flows.
A release from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the Meagher County Sheriff's Office ordered a pre-evacuation notice for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek due to the Ellis Fire.
Fishing is closed from 2 p.m. to midnight on the Smith River from the confluence of the North and South forks to Eden Bridge south of Great Falls. The fishing restriction is due to low flows and high river temperatures.
FWP said Eagle Creek measurement is 55 cubic feet per second, which is under the suggested condition for floating.