GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Some of Montana's biggest employers are our hospitals, and with the new OSHA rule announced, we reached out to them to see how the new mandate will affect them.
Benefis in Great Falls tells Montana Right Now they are taking all information into consideration and will have answers on Monday, Nov. 8.
St. Peter's Health in Helena says they are in meetings and will have updates in the near future.
Great Falls Clinic wasn't available for an in-person interview but sent us a statement from their CEO, Wayne Gillis saying:
"We are working to gather all the details around all the possible exemptions so our entire team will have every possible opportunity to make the very best decision for them personally."
Bozeman health sent us this statement:
"As you can imagine, there is much to be reviewed and considered as it relates to the federal mandate and HB702. I understand this is a topic of high interest, and appreciate your understanding of the time we need to carefully and thoroughly review in order to provide the best and most accurate information to our care teams as to how this affects them and Bozeman Health as a health system. We anticipate sharing next steps in the coming weeks."
Community Medical Center in Missoula said they are aware of the latest news regarding the COVID-19 vaccine requirements and sent us this statement:
"We agree that the vaccine is our best defense against this virus and have been strongly encouraging our staff to get vaccinated. Right now, we are working to fully understand the details of this development and the impact it will have for employees and providers at our facility. We are committed to fulfilling all of our regulatory and compliance obligations."
Billings Clinic says they'll continue to follow the law.
"At this point Billings Clinic always has and always will follow whatever the rule of law is. At this point our understanding is the federal rule does override the state rule," said Chief Human Resource Officer, Jonathan Mcdermott.
We will continue to check back with these hospitals next week to get clear answers for you.