GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation says despite COVID-19, ticket sales for the Win This Truck raffle were just 961 tickets under 2019 results.
This year, 12,623 tickets were sold, raising $126,230 despite local events like the Montana State Fair and What Women Want Expo being canceled.
Ticket sales also beat sales efforts achieved for 2013 through 2018.
“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we received from the people of Great Falls,” GFPS Foundation Director, Dave Crum said. ”The school organizations, teams and businesses worked very hard this year to overcome the obstacles of the pandemic and together we did an incredible job to help improve education in GFPS. The generosity of the Oakland Family in donating a truck and North 40 in providing a gift certificate are critical to making this raffle a great success.”
Shae Luckey, the winner of the raffle, received her new 2020 Toyota Tacoma on Tuesday, November 3 in the City Motor showroom. The foundation says Luckey bought her ticket from Great Falls High School Cross-Country runner Chloe Jenkins.
Wayne Dugdale was announced as the second-place winner, Dugdale receiving a North 40 gift certificate for $1,000.
$67,000 will be given to the participating student organizations, PTA groups and athletic teams.
Great Falls High School was again the top-selling group this year with 952 tickets, and the top-selling PTA was Riverview Elementary with 406 tickets.
The other 40% of the proceeds are used by the Foundation to award grants to GFPS teachers for classroom learning tools, technology, speakers and field trips.