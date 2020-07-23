MALMSTROM AFB - In a Facebook town-hall Wing Commander Col. Jennifer Reeves announced airmen will no longer be allowed to enter bars, night clubs casinos, restaurants and other places where food and drink are consumed.
Active duty members can briefly enter dining places for take out or get delivery but there is no option for dine in.
Col. Reeves said, "We are doing this because this is where people who are coming up positive are getting it from."
There is no end date to this directive from Col. Reeves, however it is effective immediately.
Malmstrom AFB remains in HPCON Charlie, however Col. Reeves did state if conditions warrant, they will move to HPCON Delta.
"We've been living with COVID for almost half a year now and the one thing we can count on is the situation will continue to change," said Reeves.
Officials at Malmstrom will not comment on how many positive cases are on the base due to security reasons. They are reporting all positives to the Cascade City County Health Department.
Masks are required inside all buildings on Malmstrom. Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and masks must be worn outside if social distancing is not available.
You can listen to Col Reeves entire town-hall below. You can also read the latest guidelines from Malmstrom in the attached PDF.