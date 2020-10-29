GREAT FALLS - Earlier this week a man says he was turned away from a Great Falls Hotel because he's from a reservation.
According to Twitter, Kevin Kickingwoman was denied a room at Wingate by Wyndham because he was from Browning, where there is currently a stay at home order in place.
Sharen Kickingwoman, Kevin's daughter, took to social media about the situation.
She said her father was scheduled for back surgery at a Great Falls hospital and came over the night before.
His family booked a room at Wingate, and his daughter said when Kevin arrived hotel staff said they don't serve people from Browning because of COVID-19.
The Blackfeet Reservation is currently on a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.
When we asked local management at the Wingate about the incident, they gave us this statement:
“The incident with Kickingwoman started when I saw the reservation pop up during my afternoon front desk shift. I let my afternoon employee know that we may have a stay at home notice for one of her reservations and to let me know if she had any problem.
Guest checked in at 5:12p local time and presented a Browning ID for residence. At that time my front desk employee advised that the area Kickingwoman was from was under a lock down from the Blackfeet Nation and they would not be able to stay without a Doctors note for medical procedure or travel notice as indicated for reasons to travel.
The guest was unaware and had no note with them and had a note sent to the front desk. So my employee let me know and I advised ok to stay and I would follow up in the morning with the guest when I came in on the note.
The guest stayed and checked into room 119. The guest had a pet that they wanted to stay in hotel as well and was advised of service animal only property. Guest stated that he should be allowed to have the pet stay with him due the fact he is a veteran. My desk employee advised that would not be possible. They stated they would leave dog in car overnight.
Later the guest came back to front desk and began to call the my employee a racist for not letting people from Browning stay, even though we checked said guest and was allowing them to stay since they provided paperwork for the doctor.
The guest was advised of stay at home order issued by Blackfeet nation tribal council again and presented copy of Stay at home order from the nation’s website. The said guest decided to leave under their own accord. We did not ask, or force said guest to leave the hotel.
The guests then left the hotel.
Following Heath department guides to prevent the spread of COVID 19 the hotel has a policy for the protection of all guests that occupy a room, that it is safe and free of contamination spread. Guests that present a health risk/safe risk to guests or employees in the hotel would not be allowed to stay. I.E. Quarantine, Stay at home, Lockdown, or indicate they are sick/Symptomatic."
We also spoke with the Cascade City County Health department about this situation and this is the statement they sent us:
"CCHD Health Officer Trisha Gardner recalls speaking with the manager several months ago. Businesses do have the right to implement stricter COVID-19 protective measures, but should seek their own legal counsel when doing so. CCHD did not assist in developing this specific policy (of turning away guests based on where they live)."
Montana Right Now Reached out to the corporate offices for Wingate by Wyndham and this is the statement they sent us:
"Our core values call for being inclusive and welcoming of all and we reject racism and discrimination of any kind. While this is a franchised location, meaning it’s independently owned and operated, we take these allegations seriously and are investigating with the hotel and its management team."