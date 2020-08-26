GREAT FALLS - The day has arrived it’s time to brew up the morning coffee and help your kids out of bed the first day of school is here.
Best of the falls best teacher award winner Debbie Clapshaw teaches over at west elementary school and like many of us, she has been preparing for the first day of the new school year.
But one thing she wasn’t expecting was being nominated and then winning the best teacher of great falls 2020.
She teaches with a focus on building connections with her students to help create and strengthen bonds to help make school more than just a place to learn.
“Kind of getting to know them their likes their interests who their parents are their siblings so I think I know a lot of people that way and when they logged on to vote for best of the falls they saw a name they recognized because I've built those relationships with them,” said Debbie Clapshaw, Literacy Teacher, West Elementary
When she is not teaching she spends her time practicing photography and spending time with family
So if you see her around town or teaching at west elementary you can expect a smile even if it’s behind the mask.