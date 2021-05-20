GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A winter storm is causing several small power outages in parts of Montana Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls reports heavy snow is causing broken tree limbs and weighing power lines, causing the outages.

According to the National Weather Service, major to extreme impacts of the storm are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front with moderate impacts extending all the way east to the Interstate 15 corridor between Great Falls and the Canadian border.

Impacts of the weather are expected for travel, recreation, power and spring foliage on trees in addition to ranching, particularly foaling, operations.

You can see outages along with estimated repair times reported by NorthWestern Energy on their Electric Service Outage Map here.