GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Winter Trails Day is coming back for 2022 Get Fit Great Falls announced.
The upcoming Winter Trails Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Silver Crest Winter Recreation Area.
Get Fit Great Falls says they are able to bring back the event in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service.
Snowshoe hikes are scheduled throughout the day that will cater to people of all ages and experiences. Snowshoes are being provided free, thanks to the US Forest Service, Wild Montana and Montana Discovery Foundation
Even if you have never done snowshoeing, you are encouraged to attend and learn how with experienced volunteers.
Registration for the snowshoe hikes are limited and you can sign up for a hike starting at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 26. For more information and to register, click here.
A guided cross-country ski tour will also be held at 10:30 am for a limited number of participants.
Reservations must be made for the ski tour at Bighorn Outdoor Specialists 406-453-2841 who will lend their skis free of charge.
If you make a reservation, you must visit the shop to be sized for boots and skis.
Ski equipment from Bighorn Outdoor Specialists will also be available for the rest of the day for those who want to try cross country skiing after their snowshoe hike.
All participants are asked to dress warmly with layers and to bring their own food and drink for the day.
Get Fit Great Falls says they encourage carrying a small day pack on the trail.
Face coverings are recommended when fitting snowshoes and skis as well as in areas where social distancing is not possible.
For more information, you can email getfitgreatfalls@gmail.com or call Clark Carlson-Thompson, 406-788-5728
