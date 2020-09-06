GREAT FALLS- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of central, north-central and west-central Montana.
Snow is expected in areas above 6,000 feet, with total snow accumulations of up to six inches and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour the National Weather Service says.
Wet snow or mixed precipitation is possible as low as 5,000 feet across portions of central and southwest Montana Monday evening.
If you are traveling, you should watch out for slush on higher elevation passes that could make the road slippery.
NWS says temperatures will remain steady or fall to the 40s and lower 50s at lower elevations with widespread rain developing by Monday morning.
Near-record cold minimum temperatures are expected Tuesday morning as well, bringing the first frost/freeze of the season to many locations according to NWS.