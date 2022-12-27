GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Whether you have lived here for years or just a short time, the winter season still has many in a constant battle against the elements including the fight to keep your car warm.
As those temperatures get lower and lower, the desire to get in your pleasantly heated car gets higher and higher but there are some cautions for certain methods of getting your car warm and ready to drive.
Many would say they start their car in the morning by leaving their car running for about ten minutes before getting in for their commute and while this makes for a pleasant trip, there are some warnings about how keeping your car idle for for that long might end up doing more harm than good to your engine, running it down over time.
Adding onto that, there are also some dangers if you are leaving the key in the car when leaving it unattended since it makes it easier for theft of items in your car, or worse, the car itself.
Not to mention, driving your car will heat the engine much faster than leaving it idle, without causing damage to the ending but leaving the car running isn't the only method that does more harm than good.
Many people in a pinch resort to pouring hot water on their car to quickly defrost the windshield and while this is less common to see, it is a short-term fix and the rapid change in temperature can cause long term damage on the windshield, eventually leading to the possibility of a shattered windshield.
The fastest and suggested way to get your car ready to drive is starting the car, adjusting the heat to full heat, recirculating the air, and setting the fan to high.
Then you can turn on defrost and use a windshield scraper or brush to remove any ice that can obstruct your view when driving.
While this method might not be the most pleasant in the moment and you might end up a little cold, the long-term effects for your car will be well worth it.
