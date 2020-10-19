With heavy snowfall spread across Montana over the weekend, NWS is reminding you to prepare for the weather.
While Montanan's are used used to this type of weather, many find themselves spending more time in the car then they'd like.
“Yes, well we’ve seen snow earlier than this before. Last year we saw snow come around in the September time frame. So, this is normal," said Thomas Pepe, a Meteorologist for NWS Great Falls
Great falls saw a wintry scene come to life.
“We have a total for over 14 out there for total snowfall we have," said Pepe.
MHP has seen 288 crash reports since Friday Morning. While they don't specify how many were weather related, 72 of the crashes were slideoffs.
Traveling in winter weather can be dangerous and it's better to be going slow, wishing you were going faster than it is to be going fast and wishing you were going slower.
“When it comes to driving you want to take it slow in the snowfall for sure because with slippery roads out there it’s always pretty hard to stop no matter what kind of tires you got on your car, so it’s going to be hard to stop. So, definitely keep it slow and keep your distance," said Pepe
As temperatures drop and we see more snow, it's important to keep an emergency kit in your car. With things like blankets, an extra coat, hats, gloves, windshield washer fluid, an even some snacks.