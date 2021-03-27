CASCADE COUNTY - Since public health officers lifted county restrictions around the novel Coronavirus, Great Falls’ ongoing Home & Garden Show marks the city’s first major event without COVID-based guidelines.
Some wore masks, while others went mask-less as crowds of people explored hundreds of booths at Four Seasons arena.
The hustle and bustle of people walking around brought a festive atmosphere for one local woman, after a year of isolation.
“Everybody’s cheerful, everybody’s kind of happy to be out of the house,” said Naomi Fleury. “It’s the time to get out and hang out with people you know and spend time with people and talk to people that you haven’t seen in forever.”
This comes after months of planning, with even organizers saying they weren’t sure what to expect. “You’re like, okay we’re going to give this a shot and hope for the best,” said Katie Hanning, an executive officer with the Home Builders Association.
However, even without health guidelines, Hanning says she’s seen consideration in the thousands of people walking around. “We have people in here, but everybody’s watching and not trying to ruin anybody’s space. So I’m very pleased with that part,” she said.
One vendor from Havre agrees, telling Montana Right Now how everyone’s been respectful regardless of their views on social distancing.
“If they feel like they need to wear masks that’s great. If they don’t, that’s great too,” said Mike Ladenburg, the co-owner of North Country Armory. “I mean, I feel like it’s really important for people just to respect everyone’s own decisions.”
With the Home & Garden Show wrapping up soon, Naomi says she hopes more events, like concerts, will make a comeback in the near future. “I think it’d be great to have them all back,” she said.
For now, you can still drop by anytime Sunday March 28 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, with ticket sales supporting community trades programs.