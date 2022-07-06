GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Angel Marie Cochran is facing charges after she was refusing to cooperate with police when they responded to a disturbance that lead to an officer-involved shooting on July 5.
When police arrived at the 400 block of 8th Ave S in Great Falls, they noticed a woman trying to involve herself with other officers tending to a different suspect.
Cochran was refusing to ID herself and was yelling and screaming on scene; court documents say smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and had a difficult time with balance.
Documents also said she was making loud and unusual noises, therefore disturbing the peace of society.
Officers took her to the Great Falls Police Department where she continued to scream and began kicking furniture and doors in the interview space.
Because of this, court documents say she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
While attempting to secure her seatbelt in the back of the patrol vehicle, Cochran kicked the officer in the genital region.
Cochran is charged with assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer other public servant, disorderly conduct, and possession of or unlawful attempt to purchase intoxicating substances.
Court documents say she doesn't have any criminal record as an adult offender and her bond is set at $7,500.
