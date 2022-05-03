WOLF CREEK, Mont. - Unofficially, Montana has 5 seasons; summer, winter, fall, spring, and road construction.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is well underway for construction jobs in central Montana, including the Wolf Creek Bridges Project.
The bridges (I-15) and the Little Prickly Pear Creek Bridge have seen excess wear and tear over the years and are in need of a few repairs.
They are resurfacing the bridge on I-15 and replacing the deck on the Little Prickly Pear Creek bridge to help expand their life and make it safer for motorists to travel.
"Safety of motorists, pedestrians, and construction workers is MDT's highest priority during construction," said Rich Hibl, Great Falls district construction engineer for MDT.
Work zones are signs to slow down if you're driving.
In 2021, there were 113 work zone related crashes in the Treasure State.
- 26% of Crashes resulted in injuries
- 64% of Crashes happened during clear weather conditions
- 2 fatalities in work zones 0 involving workers
- 57% of crashes took place where a worker was present
"The best thing everyone can do is please slow down and pay attention to signs as you travel through work zones. And at any given job, just remember that traffic patterns will change as work progresses," said Hibl.
Right now construction on the interstate and Walsh Street is reduced to one lane each way as they work on both bridges.
MDT is anticipating construction to take 3-4 months and it should be completed by fall of 2022.
