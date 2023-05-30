GREAT FALLS, MT- A Wolf Point man who was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase throughout Cascade County admitted on Tuesday to trying to steal a vehicle from a man near Ulm and to brandishing a gun while carjacking a vehicle from a woman in Billings.
27-year-old Santana Cruz Ledeau pleaded guilty to attempted carjacking and to using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Ledeau faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release on the attempted carjacking charge and a mandatory minimum of seven years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the charge of brandishing a firearm.
The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, and sentencing was set for Oct. 26th.
A plea agreement reached by the parties calls for Ledeau to plead guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer in the Montana Eighth Judicial District Court, Cascade County, following the resolution of the federal case.
In addition, if the Court accepts the plea agreement at sentencing, the government will seek to dismiss additional charges of robbery affecting commerce, two counts of carjacking, and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence as charged in an indictment.
The government alleged in court documents that on September 30th, 2022, in Billings, a woman was delivering laboratory samples to a hospital clinic.
As she arrived at the parking lot, Ledeau approached her as she attempted to leave her car.
He demanded her keys and pointed a gun in her face, and as she dug inside her purse for the key fob, Ledeau produced a can of pepper spray and sprayed her in the face.
Ledeau then took her car and fled.
Hospital personnel who witnessed the incident from a distance treated the victim for her injuries.
During an interview with law enforcement, the victim described the gun as “red with some silver.” The victim’s car was later recovered in Musselshell County, and fingerprints in the car matched those of Ledeau.
The government further alleged that on October 17th, 2022, Ledeau and a female companion were driving around Great Falls in a white truck that was later discovered to be stolen from North Dakota.
Ledeau got into a fight outside a motel and fired a pistol into the air.
He then fled the scene and was involved in a hit-and-run car accident.
Great Falls police were unable to stop Ledeau, who drove out of town heading south on Interstate 15 toward Ulm. When got near Ulm he exited the interstate, drove up behind a Buick sedan, and got out of the stolen truck.
Ledeau approached a man driving the Buick and demanded the car, but the man refused, and Ledeau produced a pistol and fired a round into the rear driver’s-side window. The window shattered, and the bullet traveled through the rear driver’s seat and into the trunk, where it was recovered. The driver of the Buick sped off, and Ledeau returned to the truck.
In addition, the government alleged that Ledeau returned to I-15 and traveled south to Cascade where he ran out of gas.
Ledeau approached a second man, who agreed to give Ledeau and his female companion a ride to a gas station.
However, law enforcement arrived, and Ledeau yelled at the second man to get out of the car.
Ledeau then got into the driver’s seat and led officers on a high-speed chase throughout the county.
Ledeau traveled south on I-15, exited at Wolf Creek, and traveled north on Montana Highway 434. During the chase, the female companion repeatedly called 911 because she was in fear for her well-being.
Eventually, Ledeau turned east on Highway 200, lost control of the car, and crashed into a ditch near Simms. At the crash scene, officers saw Ledeau holding a pistol before tossing it to the ground. The gun had a red stock and dark-colored slide and was determined to be a 9mm caliber pistol.
