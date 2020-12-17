GREAT FALLS - A Wolf Point man admitted to assaulting a woman with a hatchet at a home on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Austin Lee Pipe, Sr., 30, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.
According to the DOJ, the prosecution said in court records that on February 13, 2019, Pipe and the victim got into an argument at Pipe’s house.
Pipe grabbed a hatchet and hit the victim in the arm and leg, the victim requiring medical treatment at the hospital.
Pipe was detained pending further proceedings and sentencing was set for April 15, 2021.
Austin Lee Pipe, Sr. faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.