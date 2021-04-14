WOLF POINT, Mont. - A man was charged with first degree murder and using a firearm Tuesday in the death of another man on the Fort Peck Reservation November 2020.
Doratello “DJ” Juan Fischer, 35, of Wolf Point, pleaded not guilty to the first degree murder and using a gun in a violent crime charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release.
According to the DOJ, the criminal complaint accused Fischer of plotting a premeditated murder against a man with knowledge of using a gun Nov. 27, 2020.
If found guilty of first degree murder, Fischer would get a life sentence in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. If he is found guilty of the firearms charge, he would get a 10-year to lifetime sentence in prison, sequential of any other type of incarceration, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.
The judge presided and Fisher was detained until further lawsuit.