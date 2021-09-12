Vault police light image

OSWEGO, Mont. - A Wolf Point man was killed early Sunday morning when crossing railroad tracks on a 4-wheeler.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the incident happened around 1:00 am Sunday, near 6th St. and C Ave. in Oswego.

A Honda 4-wheeler was reportedly driving southbound across the railroad tracks when it was struck by a westbound train.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wolf Point was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There are unknown factors at this time MHP said, and an investigation is ongoing.

