News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Wolf Point man suspected in a convenience store robbery in Billings and armed carjackings in Billings and Cascade County appeared for arraignment on March 7 on multiple charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
Santana Cruz Ledeau, 26, pleaded not guilty to an indictment filed on March 2 charging him with robbery affecting commerce, two counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking and two counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. If convicted of the most serious crime, Ledeau faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the robbery charge and a mandatory minimum seven years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and three years of release on the firearm charge.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided. Ledeau was detained pending further proceedings.
The indictment alleges that on June 11, 2022, Ledeau robbed On the Run, a gas station convenience store in Billings, and threatened an employee, identified as John Doe #1. The indictment further alleges that on Sept. 30, 2022 near Billings, Ledeau brandished a firearm while carjacking a vehicle from a victim identified as Jane Doe. In addition, Ledeau is accused of using a firearm while carjacking a vehicle from a victim identified as John Doe #3 on Oct. 17, 2022 near Cascade, in Cascade County, and attempting to carjack a vehicle from a victim identified as John Doe #2 near Ulm, in Cascade County, also on Oct. 17, 2022.
An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica A. Betley and Jeffrey K. Starnes are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office, Billings Police Department, Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol.
