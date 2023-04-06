News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Wolf Point woman today admitted to allegations that she trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Jordan Paige Day, 24, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Day faces a mandatory minimum of five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The court set sentencing for Aug. 30. Day was released pending further proceedings.
In court documents, the government alleged that in January 2022, the Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle Day was driving toward Montana. During a search of the vehicle, officers located methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. In April 2022, Fort Peck officers searched a residence based on information that Day was at the house and was selling drugs. Officers seized a large bag of meth from the couch and approximately 140 fentanyl pills from under a couch cushion. Day later admitted to selling meth. Regarding the April incident, Day said that she and another person had picked up multiple pounds of meth and several hundred fentanyl pills and that the meth seized was a portion of those drugs.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Idaho State Police, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Peck Department of Law and Justice.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
