GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Havre woman admitted charges Thursday after officers reportedly found over $2,000 in cash and pills identified as fentanyl in her purse.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Amber Victoria Standingrock, 24, who is accused of trafficking fentanyl pills on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation and in Hill and Cascade counties admitted charges Thursday.
In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on April 15, a Great Falls Police Department officer arrested Standingrock on an outstanding warrant.
During a search of Standingrock’s purse, the officer reportedly found $2,825 in cash, two cell phones and about 40 small blue pills, identified as fentanyl.
After a search warrant was served on Standingrock’s car and phones, officers found four identical pills, $150 in cash and communications in which Standingrock appeared to be arranging the sale of “fettys,” which is common slang for fentanyl pills the release says.
A search warrant was also executed on Standingrock’s Facebook account and law enforcement retrieved communications showing her arranging and proposing sales of fentanyl pills.
Standingrock pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances as charged in an information during an arraignment and plea change hearing. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.