GREAT FALLS- The registered owner of Tokyo Massage in Great Falls has been arrested for promoting prostitution.
A Great Falls Police Department detective was assigned to investigate Tokyo Massage for possible prostitution activity in June of 2020, and later an agent from the Division of Criminal Investigations was assigned to assist.
Court documents say an anonymous source provided information from a massage review website, showing multiple reviews of the business, including one from June 2020, indicating clients have paid for sexual acts.
A person leaving Tokyo Massage in late September was stopped and admitted to law enforcement to going there for a massage with a “happy ending.” The individual said the service was provided by a woman in her 60s who was the only person in the building.
During surveillance of the business, a car was noted to be almost always parked outside Tokyo Massage which returned to 66-year-old Sona Chu.
During a search of Tokyo Massage pursuant to a search warrant, deputies seized a ledger, receipts, $12,000 in cash, various sex toys and numerous packs of condoms according to court documents.
Chu refused to speak with investigators regarding the allegations and immediately request an attorney the officer affidavit says.
Sona Chu was arrested for promotion of prostitution.