Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MEAGHER...SOUTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN AND SOUTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 312 PM MDT, MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WERE MOVING SOUTHEAST OVER THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS, REDUCING VISIBILITIES TO AS LOW AS A HALF OF A MILE AT TIMES. IN ADDITION, ROADS COULD QUICKLY BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL GENERALLY IMPACT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET IN NORTHEASTERN MEAGHER, SOUTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN AND SOUTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES HIGHWAY 89 OVER KINGS HILL PASS. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.