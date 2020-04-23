GREAT FALLS- Wednesday morning an office placed Dustin Lamere who had a felony warrant outstanding for his arrest.
Court documents say while the officer was waiting for other officers to arrive to transport Dustin to jail, Shawn Lamere left the residence and was upset Dustin was being arrested.
Shawn accused the officer of violating the law by looking through the window of a car parked on the public roadway, the officer informing Shawn she was incorrect of her assessment of Montana law.
The officer affidavit says Shawn approached the officer again, standing about 10 feet away, when the officer saw she had a yellow handled folding knife in her hand with the blade extended.
Shawn was ordered to put down the knife, and instead of obeying the order, court documents say Shawn lunged a step towards the officer.
Then, at gunpoint, the officer again ordered Shawn to drop the knife and she threw it to the ground.
Shawn was placed under arrest, court documents saying physical force was necessary to restrain her.
During a pat search of Shawn, a second knife, a hypodermic needle and a small plastic baggie were found.
The officer affidavit says Shawn stated she lunged at the officer because she felt disrespected when he told her she was wrong about the law and she was not satisfied with the result of a previous complaint she had made against officers.
Shawn Lamere scored a level one on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool, court documents saying she was discharged from a sentence for felony endangering the welfare of a child in October of 2019 and had been revoked on that sentence on at least two occasions.
Shawn Marie Lamere has been charged with three counts of assault on peace officer or judicial officer and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.