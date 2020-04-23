GREAT FALLS- A woman has been arrested after a hair sample from her 2-year-old toddler child came back positive for meth and amphetamine.
Court documents say the Department of Family Services as trying to locate Shayleah Franklin because of a concern she was using and/or selling meth in the presence of her 2-year-old daughter.
An officer made contact with Franklin at a motel she was staying at with her daughter.
Franklin admitted to smoking meth the day before returning to her daughter, that she frequently uses meth and that she is the sole caregiver of her daughter.
DFS removed Franklin’s daughter, and a hair sample was obtained from the child that returned positive for meth and amphetamine.
Franklin was taken into custody and during a search incident to arrest, 1.30 grams of meth was located on her person.
Shayleah Franklin scored a level two on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool.
Shayleah Dawn Franklin has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.