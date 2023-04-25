Content warning: The following content includes graphic violence against children and may be disturbing to some readers. Please read at your discretion.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A woman is charged with the death of a 2-month-old baby in Great Falls.
According to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office, officers responded to a report of a welfare check at an apartment in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue South in Great Falls at around 4:15 a.m. Friday.
Charging documents said a woman identified as Whisper Hawkbear called 911 in a panic at 2:30 a.m., calmed down and ended the call, but called back at 4:15 a.m. asking for help.
When officers got to the apartment, charging documents say Hawkbear refused to let them in, and officers kept knocking on the door repeatedly until Hawkbear let them in.
At that point, Hawkbear handed a 2-month-old baby, identified as Ezekiel Contreras, to an officer, and the baby had blood coming from his face, according to charging documents.
While the officer was giving the baby CPR, charging documents allege Hawkbear was saying, "It goes on for like five seconds," and "I just beat him up for like 5 seconds, he’s dead isn’t he?"
The affidavit also says a 16-month-old child was crying in the bedroom with blood on her face, a laceration on her nose, and her nose was almost cut off.
Documents also mentioned she had a burn on her left leg above the knee and a potential head injury.
Charging documents said there was blood on the carpet, blood on the bed, a broken mirror and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Ezekiel was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m., and a release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office said his cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
During the investigation, it was revealed the children's birth father, who lives in another state, called and asked for a welfare check just two days earlier. He said he was concerned about her ability to care for the children, alleging that Hawkbear was using drugs and he was worried about the children's safety.
In an interview with police, charging documents said Hawkbear told them she called at 2:30 a.m. because her kids would not stop crying and she wanted to sleep. She also stated she had post-traumatic stress disorder.
Charging documents said Hawkbear told police she threw Ezekiel into the wall, hit him with a play pen, stomped on his head and slammed the 16-month-old into a mirror repeatedly.
According to charging documents, Hawkbear said when she woke up at around 4:15 a.m., she saw Ezekiel and called 9-1-1.
Hawkbear consented to a blood draw.
Hawkbear is charged with deliberate homicide and assault on a minor. Her bond is set at $500,000.
